Arizona Cardinals complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

After a rough finish to the 2022 season, the Arizona Cardinals get the chance to hit the restart button this spring. The team heads into the 2023 NFL Draft with a total of eight picks, half of those in the first 100 spots, including the third overall selection.

The Cardinals really need those draft picks. After a 4-13 finish to the season, Arizona cleaned house with its coaching staff, while letting a long list of veteran talent walk away. Leading up to the draft, there have even been rumors that veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be traded, something he’s been asking for following the season.

Notable free agency moves

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 1: No. 12 overall (from Texans) —

Round 2: No. 33 —

Round 2: No. 34 —

Round 3: No. 94 (from Eagles) —

Round 3: No. 96 —

Round 4: No. 105 —

Round 5: No. 168 —

Round 6: No. 180 —

Round 6: No. 213 —