DE Derick Hall: NFL Draft scouting report

Auburn defensive end Derick Hall is considered one of the top defensive prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft and is projected to be selected in one of the first few rounds.

A native of Gulfport, Mississippi, Hall arrived at Auburn in 2019 and remained one of the bright spots for the program during the turbulent end of the Gus Malzahn era and the short-lived tenure of Bryan Harsin. He began to emerge in his final two seasons with the Tigers, combining for 112 tackles, 24 TFLs, 15.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles during that stretch.

Derick Hall: Scouting Report

At 6’3”, 254 pounds, Hall possesses the aggression and toughness required of a defensive end according to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. He’s explosive out the gate and can deliver an immediate jolt to opposing blockers. However, he needs to diversify his approach in getting into backfields as offenses can adjust to him fairly quickly. He also needs to improve is approach against the run.

Mock Draft landing spots

Hall is projected to go somewhere in the second round, possibly No. 60 to the Cincinnati Bengals according to the NFL Mock Draft Database. Earlier in the offseason, a handful of mock experts had him going No. 31 to the Kansas City Chiefs, so we’ll see if he does have late-first/high-second-round potential in the eyes of some franchises.