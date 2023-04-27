DE Myles Murphy: NFL Draft scouting report

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy is considered one of the top defensive prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft and is projected as a first-round pick.

The Marietta, GA, native played a huge role in his three seasons at Clemson, racking up 116 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles for the Tigers. His productive senior season earned him First-Team All-ACC honors.

Myles Murphy: Scouting Report

Murphy was able to step up and be a productive member of Clemson’s usually dominant defensive line. He has good size at 6’5”, 268 pounds and that combined with his athleticism makes him a good edge rush prospect for any scheme according to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. He also assesses that he needs more twitchiness as well as another inside counter move when going up against opposing tackles. The Clemson product is being projected to start as a nice rotational piece that could eventually develop into a productive starter.

Mock Draft landing spots

Murphy is being projected as a late first-round pick according to the NFL Mock Draft Database, going somewhere in the ballpark of No. 29 to the New Orleans Saints. He was being touted as a potential top-five pick after the conclusion of the college football season but has fallen in the eyes of mock draft experts following last month’s NFL Scouting Combine.