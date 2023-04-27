C Steve Avila: NFL Draft scouting report

In the past two years, Steve Avila established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the country while playing for the TCU Horned Frogs. Armed with a big frame and plenty of experience, Avila should hear his name called sooner than later in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Avila played center and right tackle in his first full season as a starter. Then he converted back to center as a junior while transitioning to left guard in his senior season of 2022. No matter the position, Avila was an undeniable force that earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors in his career.

C Steve Avila: Scouting Report

Avila has a big, powerful frame while standing at 6’4” and 332 pounds. However, he doesn’t sacrifice much on agility, rating in the 60th percentile for 40-yard dash, 58% in shuttle run, and 68% in vertical jump.

Overall, his size makes him an excellent run blocker, and he’ll be able to take on bigger defensive tackles in pass protection as well. His versatility of playing different positions in college is a plus. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Avila fill an offensive line need for a team and contribute in his rookie season.

Mock Draft landing spots

Avila seems to be a consensus second-round pick in mock drafts. ESPN’s Matt Miller and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler have the Seahawks using pick No. 52 to take him, and CBS’ Ryan Palmer sees the Giants using pick No. 57 on Avila. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter sees him going to the Saints as early as pick No. 40.