C Jarrett Patterson: NFL Draft scouting report

Jarrett Patterson saw action in all five seasons with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He’s a very experienced center that switched to left guard prior to his senior season. Because of that versatility, Patterson expects his name to be called in the 2023 NFL Draft. As for the where and when, that remains to be seen.

The fact that Patterson played both center and guard at Notre Dame is a boon to his draft value. Across five seasons at Notre Dame (48 games), Patterson never allowed a QB sack in his career. Just as impressive, he only gave up five QB hits in his career.

C Jarrett Patterson: Scouting Report

Patterson has the size and speed to play guard at the next level. Most scouts believe he’ll be drafted as a guard with the ability to be a backup center if needed. Versatility on the offensive line is always welcomed on NFL squads.

Scouts also admire his competitive nature, positive attitude, and leadership abilities displayed at Notre Dame. The knock against him comes from a shorter arm length that could have trouble blocking bigger, longer defenders in the NFL.

Mock Draft landing spots

Patterson can expect to wait until Day 3 to hear his name called. ESPN’s Matt Miller sees the Cardinals taking him in Round 5, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has the Titans grabbing him in the sixth, and NFL.com’s Chad Reuter sees him going in the fifth to the Seattle Seahawks.