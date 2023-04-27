C John Michael Schmitz: NFL Draft scouting report

John Michael Schmitz is a 6’4” and 304-pound center that played five years for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He’s regarded by most scouts as the best center heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Schmitz led the point of attack for Minnesota’s dominant rushing game throughout his career. That came with numerous awards, including AP First Team All-American honors in 2022. He also made some version of the All-Big Ten team in his last two seasons at Minnesota.

John Michael Schmitz: Scouting Report

As mentioned earlier, Minnesota enacted a run-heavy offense, and Schmitz certainly proved himself as an excellent run blocker. Although he’s not a liability in pass protection, that side of his game isn’t quite as strong as the run-blocking aspect.

He’s a perfect fit for a team looking to establish the run with a downhill attack. Schmitz doesn’t have much versatility on the line, as he only played center in college.

Mock Draft landing spots

Schmitz is expected to grab a second-round selection in the draft. ESPN’s Matt Miller and CBS’ Ryan Palmer each have the Jets grabbing him at pick No. 43 in the second. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and NFL.com’s Chad Reuter both have the Giants getting him at pick No. 57.