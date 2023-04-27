DE Tyree Wilson: NFL Draft scouting report

Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson is considered one of the top defensive prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft and is projected as a top 10 pick.

Starting his career at Texas A&M, the Henderson, Texas, native transferred to Tech ton 2020 and gradually upped his NFL Draft profile. He dominated in his final two seasons in Lubbock, TX, combining for 99 tackles, 27.5 TFLs, and 14 sacks during that stretch. With one year of college eligibility remaining, he decided to forego that to declare for the draft.

Tyree Wilson: Scouting Report

Wilson possesses a combination of athleticism and length that makes him one of the elite pass rushers in this class. He is listed at 6’6”, 217 pounds with a long wingspan, and that will help him fight off opposing linemen and get his hands on whoever’s holding the ball. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein assesses that he needs to improve his explosiveness and bend, but still projects him as an elite prospect who will be starting as a rookie this season.

Mock Draft landing spots

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, Wilson is being projected to be taken in the top 10 and will most likely land at No. 6 to the Detroit Lions. A handful of mocks have him going as high as No. 3 to the Arizona Cardinals and most don’t have him falling below No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons.