DE Isaiah Foskey: NFL Draft scouting report

Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foksey is considered one of the top defensive prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft and could potentially breakthrough as a first-round pick.

An Antioch, California native who attended high school powerhouse De La Salle, Foksey arrived at Notre Dame in 2019. Playing sparsely for his first two years in South Bend, IN, he broke out as a starter for the Fighting Irish in 2021 and began to elevate his profile in NFL Draft circles. In his final two seasons, he combined for 97 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 22 sacks, and seven forced fumbles.

Isaiah Foskey: Scouting Report

At 6’5”, 264 pounds, Foskey has pretty good size and length to come off the edge for an NFL defense. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares him to Yannick Ngakoue and praises his ghost move counter as an effective tool in the toolbox. However, he says that he needs to work on his hip flexibility if he wants to dip and get to quarterbacks more consistently.

Mock Draft landing spots

Foskey is expected to go No. 33 to the Houston Texans according to the NFL Mock Draft Database. There are several mocks that do have him sneaking in at the end of the first round, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear his name called on Day 1.