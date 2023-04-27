DE Zach Harrison: NFL Draft scouting report

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison is considered a solid defensive prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft and could land in a wide range of spots.

He arrived in Columbus, Ohio from nearby Lewis Center in 2019, where he backed up Chase Young as a true freshman. Through four seasons at the powerhouse, he racked up 97 tackles, 24 TFLs, 11 sacks, and nine passes defended. Those numbers earned him All-Big Ten honors on three separate occasions.

Zach Harrison: Scouting Report

The Ohio State product is listed at 6’5”, 274 pounds and his arm length makes him a threat to not only get a hand on ballcarriers but bat balls down at the line of scrimmage. However, he was never able to fill Young’s shoes as the next game-breaking defensive end at Ohio State and he was often criticized in college for his lack of dominance. According to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, he needs to work on his explosiveness to have a chance at being a productive player in the league.

Mock Draft landing spots

Harrison is the 73rd-ranked prospect according to NFL Mock Draft Database and that would place him in the middle of the third round. However, mock draft projections have been all over the place with him.

For instance, Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings had him going as high as No. 29 to the New Orleans Saints in a recent mock. However, his PFN colleague Dalton Miller recently had him falling to the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round. Where he lands will depend if a team feels like there is upside with his size and arm length.