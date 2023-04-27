What time does the NFL Draft start?

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to get underway on April 27. The draft will start at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Friday’s portion will start at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday’s portion will start at 12 p.m. ET. This is one of the craziest years we have had in an NFL Draft with the trades that have already taken place. The Carolina Panthers now have the No. 1 pick in this year's draft after they traded DJ Moore and several other picks.

There have already been a number of trades with draft picks from this year included but expect many more. Over the last few years, we have seen draft day trades increased. Many trades from last season and the year before have included first-round picks from this season like the Russell Wilson trade for the Seattle Seahawks and the Matthew Stafford trade for the Detroit Lions.

The Ravens are now a team to watch for to make a trade and get a higher draft pick. Lamar Jackson recently requested a trade and the Ravens would have to get a first round draft pick if they are to trade him.