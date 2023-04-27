What TV channels are airing the 2023 NFL Draft

The next generation of football stars will hear their names called when the 2023 NFL Draft arrives on Thursday, April 27. Over the course of three straight days, the best prospects in college football will learn where their professional careers are set to begin, with Union Station in Kansas City hosting this year’s draft festivities.

We’ve got you covered where you can watch all the live coverage when the draft arrives on April 27.

What channels are airing the 2023 NFL Draft?

All seven rounds of the NFL Draft will air live across ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. Spanish-language coverage of the event will be available on ESPN Deportes. Each network will feature distinct programs with dedicated announcers for Days 1 and 2.

On Day 3, both ABC and ESPN will combine to broadcast coverage of the remaining four rounds of draft selections.

If you have a preferred voice to listen to while seeing the next generation of NFL stars hear their name called, you can choose which network you want to tune in to. ESPN and ABC’s coverage will feature familiar analysts in Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay. Meanwhile, NFL Network’s coverage will feature commentary by the likes of draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.