The 2023 NFL Draft is coming to the home of the reigning Super Bowl Champions, with Kansas City playing host from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29. The draft will take over Union City as college football’s exciting talent waits to hear their names called from one of 32 NFL franchises.

We’ve got the breakdown of where to tune in for ESPN or ABC’s coverage of all seven rounds of the draft.

How to watch ESPN and ABC’s 2023 NFL Draft coverage

With ABC providing live coverage for the event, you can watch the entire event for free by tuning into your local ABC Network. Any TV service should give you every local channel within range, which means ABC will be available to watch for this year’s draft festivities. ESPN will also broadcast all seven rounds and for Spanish-language coverage, ESPN Deportes will have you covered.

If you’re looking outside of the linear method of watching the 2023 NFL Draft, any streaming service such as FuboTV and YouTube TV will allow you to watch all seven rounds on either ESPN or ABC. Coverage will also be provided through the ABC and ESPN app, respectively.

The full TV schedule breakdown is as follows:

Thursday, April 27

ABC: 8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN: 8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN Deportes: 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, April 28

ABC: 7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN: 7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN Deportes: 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 29

ESPN (simulcast on ABC): 12:00 p.m. ET

ESPN Deportes: 12:00 p.m. ET