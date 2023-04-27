 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How many rounds are in the NFL Draft?

We go over the nuts and bolts of how long the draft takes.

By Henry Palattella
Commissioner Roger Goodell of the NFL presents number one pick Travon Walker of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL football draft during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29. The three-day event will encompass all rounds of this year’s player selection meeting.

This year’s draft will have seven rounds, a format the NFL Draft has followed since 1994. There are 32 picks in each round, which adds to up to 256 picks in the entire draft. That said, this year’s draft with 259 picks due to compensatory picks. The Texans currently have the most selections in this year’s draft (14), while the Dolphins have the least (four).

As keeping with tradition, Thursday will consist solely of 32 picks in the first round, while the second and third rounds will take place on Friday while rounds four through seven will take place on Saturday.

