How many rounds are in the NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29. The three-day event will encompass all rounds of this year’s player selection meeting.

This year’s draft will have seven rounds, a format the NFL Draft has followed since 1994. There are 32 picks in each round, which adds to up to 256 picks in the entire draft. That said, this year’s draft with 259 picks due to compensatory picks. The Texans currently have the most selections in this year’s draft (14), while the Dolphins have the least (four).

As keeping with tradition, Thursday will consist solely of 32 picks in the first round, while the second and third rounds will take place on Friday while rounds four through seven will take place on Saturday.