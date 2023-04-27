How to watch NFL Network’s 2023 NFL Draft TV, digital coverage

The 2023 NFL Draft is coming to the home of the reigning Super Bowl Champions, with Kansas City playing host from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29. The draft will take over Union City as college football’s exciting talent waits to hear their names called from one of 32 NFL franchises.

We’ve got the breakdown of where to tune in for NFL Network’s coverage of all seven rounds of the draft.

How to watch NFL Network’s 2023 NFL Draft coverage

With the NFL Network providing live coverage for the event, you can watch the entire event for free through your respective TV service and provider. Round 1 will be broadcast on Thursday, April 27, Rounds 2 and 3 will air on Friday, April 28, and Rounds 4 through 7 will take place on Saturday, April 29.

If you’re looking outside of the linear method of watching the 2023 NFL Draft, any streaming service such as FuboTV and YouTube TV will allow you to watch all seven rounds via NFL Network. Coverage will also be provided through the NFL app.

The full TV schedule breakdown is as follows:

Thursday, April 27 (Round 1)

NFL Network: 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, April 28 (Rounds 2-3)

NFL Network: 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 29 (Rounds 4-7)

NFL Network: 12:00 p.m. ET