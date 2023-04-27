After months of hard work and preparation by college football’s top prospects, the next generation of football stars will embark on a new chapter when the 2023 NFL Draft arrives on Thursday, April 27. From speculation around who will be the first player selected to rumors of teams trading up to select one of the blue-chip prospects, the 2023 edition of the event will not be void of storylines heading into Thursday night.

This year’s draft will also mark another achievement as fans will descend upon the host city for the first time in the event’s history.

Where is the 2023 NFL Draft being held?

The reigning Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs may still be celebrating their second title in four seasons, but the city will be able to celebrate once more as the host for this year’s NFL Draft. Fans will descend upon Union Station in Kansas City as the league looks to usher in the next generation of football talent to their ranks.

After long being held at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the NFL moved the draft to a different host location each year starting in 2015, when the city of Chicago served as host. Kansas City was announced as this year’s host back in 2019.

First held in Philadelphia in 1936, the NFL Draft has taken place every year since then, with 2023 marking the 88th edition of the event. New York has hosted a record total of 57 drafts, with Philadelphia coming in second (13) and followed by Cleveland (9). Kansas City will join six other cities in hosting the event for the first time in history.