How much time does each team get to make their pick in the NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on April 27, with the Carolina Panthers making the No. 1 pick after their offseason trade with the Bears. Round 1 of the draft starts at 8 p.m. ET, and ends after the final pick of the first round is made.

This year’s draft will take place in Kansas City after previously being held in Las Vegas (2022) and Cleveland (2021). This will be the first year Kansas City has hosted the NFL Draft.

Here, we’ll take a look at how much time NFL teams have to make picks on draft day depending on the round.

Time on the clock, by NFL Draft round

Round 1: 10 minutes

Round 2: 7 minutes

Rounds 3 through 6: 5 minutes

Round 7: 4 minutes

What happens if a team goes over its allotted draft time?

If a team lets its time expire without making a choice, it can make a selection later, however, it runs the risk of letting the next team on the clock take the player it was considering. This has happened multiple times in the past. In 2003 and 2011, the Baltimore Ravens ran out of time forcing them to move back a spot. In 2003, the Vikings had the same situation happen but they were forced to move back two spots.