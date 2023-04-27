Who is the youngest player in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to get started Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET and will wrap up Saturday, April 29. This year's draft is in Kansas City, Missouri.

Eligibility for the NFL Draft is tricky because it’s not like the NBA where someone can be a one-and-done. The player must be out of high school for three years. We see guys of all ages in the draft, especially with the additional eligibility due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Establish The Run’s NFL Draft Prospect Database, the youngest player in the 2023 NFL Draft is Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda. Abanikanda was born on October 5, 2002. This year at Pitt, Abanikanda had a great year rushing for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns on 239 carries. He is one of the top running backs in this draft and his age is a help. Many NFL teams want running backs who are fresh as he played just three years of college.

Of the players under 21 in this draft, there are a number of guys expected to be high first-round picks. Two of the best wide receivers in the draft in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jordan Addison are still 20 years old as is Bijan Robinson, who is the best running back in the draft.