What are the requirements for 2023 NFL Draft eligibility?

The 2023 NFL Draft arrives on Thursday, April 27 from Kansas City as college football’s top prospects look to hear their names called from one of the NFL’s 32 franchises. The event will take place across seven rounds as teams look to add the next cornerstone to their franchise.

But the process of making the jump to the NFL is not a simple step. Prospects must first pass a list of criteria in order to be eligible, and only then are they permitted to begin the draft evaluation process.

The following NFL draft parameters were summarized from the NFL Operations “Rules of the Draft” breakdown, which can be found in full on the NFL’s dedicated site.