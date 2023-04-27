The 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner and after the reigning Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs reveled in their victory, the city will celebrate once more as the host for this year’s event. Union Station in Kansas City will mark the location where the next generation of NFL stars will learn where their professional careers are set to begin.

There is plenty of intrigue and speculation surrounding the top of the NFL Draft, where the Carolina Panthers will select first overall following a trade with the Chicago Bears. There is the potential for four of the top quarterbacks in this year’s class to hear their names called during the first five selections.

Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis headline this year’s group of signal-callers, and in addition to the aforementioned Panthers, the Houston Texans (No. 2), Indianapolis Colts (No. 4), and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7) are all candidates to select a quarterback early on.

The Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) and Tennessee Titans (No. 11) are also candidates to potentially trade up and draft their presumed quarterback of the future.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

Date: Thursday, April 27 (Round 1), Friday, April 28 (Rounds 2-3), Saturday, April 29 (Rounds 4-7)

Time: 8 p.m. ET (Round 1), 7 p.m. ET (Rounds 2-3), 12 p.m. ET (Rounds 4-7)

Location: Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri

TV info: ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network