The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, with the first round kicking off on Thursday, April 27. There has been plenty of debate over who will be the first pick of the 2023 draft, though the majority consensus seems to be that it will be a quarterback. But will it be Alabama’s Bryce Young? Ohio State’s CJ Stroud? Florida’s Anthony Richardson?

The Carolina Panthers recently traded with the Chicago Bears to get the first pick of the 2023 draft. But who was the first pick in 2022?

Who was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Jacksonville Jaguars had recently fired Urban Meyer after a 3-14 season. They had selected Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 draft the year before, but they were still underperforming. With the first pick of the draft, the Jags selected Travon Walker out of the national championship-winning Georgia Bulldogs.

Walker recorded 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one interception this season. The Jaguars won the AFC South and reached the Divisional Round.