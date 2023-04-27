Who is the oldest player in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 27, and finishes Saturday, April 29. This year's draft is in Kansas City, Missouri, and will take place at Union Station Kansas City.

The NFL eligibility is different than other leagues. Players must be removed from high school for three years. That’s why we see many juniors or redshirt sophomores declare plenty of times. The ages in the draft pool are different as we see 20-year-olds and even 25-year-olds. The extra COVID-19 years have given players one or two extra years than they would’ve had before.

According to the Establish The Run’s NFL Draft Prospect Database, Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner is the oldest player in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is 25.3 years old as he was born on September 24, 1997. He didn't play a ton for the Aggies this season, so he likely won't get drafted, but he will probably sign with a team as an undrafted free agent. He spent four years at Arkansas State before transferring to Utah State for his final two years.

Many college football fans thought Stetson Bennett was the oldest player in college football. He had more lights on him because he was winning, but he’s actually a month younger than Bonner. Bonner graduated high school in 2016, while Bennett graduated high school in 2017.