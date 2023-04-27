NFL Draft announcers: Who is announcing and analyzing day 1 of the draft for ESPN

The 2023 NFL Draft will make its way to the home of the defending Super Bowl Champions, as Kansas City plays host to this year’s event. All seven rounds will run from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29, and in an annual tradition since 1980, ESPN will once again cover the NFL’s signature offseason event.

Mike Greenberg will host ESPN’s coverage for the third consecutive year and will be joined by draft analyst mainstay Mel Kiper Jr., who will be working his 40th NFL Draft for the network. Both will be joined by former NFL players and draftees Booger McFarland and Loius Riddick.

ESPN will also have five reporters live and on location from team facilities across the country, including Sal Poalantonio (Carolina), Ed Werder (Houston), Dianna Russinni (Indianapolis), Jeff Darlington (Seattle), and Kimberley A. Martin (Detroit).

Fans will have plenty of options to consume the draft as the first round will air separate broadcasts on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN’s social channels (ESPN App, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube).