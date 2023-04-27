NFL Draft announcers: Who is announcing and analyzing day 1 of the draft for NFL Network

The NFL’s biggest offseason event takes place in Kansas City as prospects and fans alike descend upon Union Station for the 2023 NFL Draft. The festivities will run from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29, and for the 17th year, NFL Network will provide live on-location coverage of all seven rounds, with fans also being able to tune in across various streaming services.

Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, and Charles Davis will host the NFL Network’s coverage from the Fountain set across all three days of coverage. Melissa Stark will be on the stage set for Days 1 and 2 of the event. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport will be live from the theater set for the entirety of the network’s coverage, and he’ll be joined by Kurt Warner (Day 1) and Peter Schrager (Day 2).

Joel Klatt will join Eisen, Jeremiah, and Davis from the Foutain Set on Days 1 and 2, with Peter Schrager subbing in for Klatt on Day 3.

NFL Network will also have a number of reporters live and on location from team facilities across the country, with the roster including:

Judy Battista (New York)

Sherree Burress (Detroit)

Bridget Condon (Seattle)

Stacey Dales (Indianapolis)

James Palmer (Philadelphia)

Tom Pelissero (Kansas City)

Ian Rapoport (Kansas City)

Omar Ruiz (Houston)

Jane Slater (Dallas)

Cameron Wolfe (Carolina)

In addition to tuning in via the NFL Network TV channel, fans can tune into the first-round coverage on NFL+. Round-the-clock coverage and live-streaming video can also be found on the NFL App and NFL.com.