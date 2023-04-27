How much money do first round picks in the NFL Draft make?

The 2023 NFL Draft will mark a milestone in the lives of the next generation of football players, as they await to find out where the starting point of their professional careers will take place. While hearing one’s name called is special in itself, the specific order in which these prospects are selected can also have an impact on their early career earnings.

Therefore, it’s not a surprise to realize that being selected first overall gives a draft prospect the opportunity to sign the biggest contract in comparison to the other 31 selections of the first round.

What will the salary be for first-round picks in the NFL Draft?

Thanks to the 2011 collective bargaining agreement (CBA) NFL rookies selected in the first round know that the maximum number of years they agree to in their first contract will be four, with only the signing bonus holding guaranteed money.

Rookie first-round draft salaries start at $660,000 annually, and in 2022, an NFL rookie player (highest salary) will earn up to $6.6 million in total by the conclusion of his rookie contract.

Per the contract monitoring site Spotrac, the projected annual salary (total value) for a 2023 first-round pick is an estimated $5,136,778. The first overall pick can earn up to a projected $10.2 million in annual salary, with the final selection of the first round capable of earning around $3 million in annual salary for their rookie contract.