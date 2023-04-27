Results from the first round of 2022 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is heading to Kansas City this year as Union Station plays host to the kickoff of the next generation of football players. Before diving headfirst into more mock drafts and trying to predict where this year’s quarterbacks will be selected, let’s take a rewind on last year’s festivities.

After COVID forced Sin City to delay its hosting duties in 2020, the Caeasar’s Forum on the Las Vegas Strip hosted the 2022 NFL Draft. For the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars earned the top overall pick after finishing with the league’s worst regular season record the year prior.

The first-round selections marked a number of historic feats, including five Georgia defensive players being taken as well as having only one quarterback selected within the first 32 picks, marking the lowest total since the 1997 NFL Draft.

Here are the full player selection results for last year’s 2022 NFL Draft first round.

2022 NFL Draft first-round results