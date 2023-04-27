 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Results from the first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Let’s rewind back to the 2022 NFL Draft first round results, which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Pete Hernandez
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 28: Commissioner Roger Goodell of the NFL presents number one pick Travon Walker of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL football draft during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2023 NFL Draft is heading to Kansas City this year as Union Station plays host to the kickoff of the next generation of football players. Before diving headfirst into more mock drafts and trying to predict where this year’s quarterbacks will be selected, let’s take a rewind on last year’s festivities.

After COVID forced Sin City to delay its hosting duties in 2020, the Caeasar’s Forum on the Las Vegas Strip hosted the 2022 NFL Draft. For the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars earned the top overall pick after finishing with the league’s worst regular season record the year prior.

The first-round selections marked a number of historic feats, including five Georgia defensive players being taken as well as having only one quarterback selected within the first 32 picks, marking the lowest total since the 1997 NFL Draft.

Here are the full player selection results for last year’s 2022 NFL Draft first round.

2022 NFL Draft first-round results

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
  2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
  3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., DB, LSU
  4. New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
  6. Carolina Panthers: Ickey Ekwonu, OL, NC State
  7. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
  8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
  9. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Miss St
  10. New York Jets, Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
  11. New Orleans Saints (via WAS): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  12. Detroit Lions (via MIN), Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  13. Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU), Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
  14. Baltimore Ravens Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
  15. Houston Texans (via PHI) Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
  16. Washington Commanders (via NO), Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
  17. Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
  18. Tennessee Titans (via PHI): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
  19. New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt
  21. Kansas City Chiefs (via NE): Trent McDuffie, DB, Washington
  22. Green Bay Packers: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
  23. Buffalo Bills (via BAL), Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
  24. Dallas Cowboys, Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa
  25. Baltimore Ravens (via BUF): Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
  26. New York Jets (via TEN): Jermaine Johnson, DE, FSU
  27. Jacksonville Jaguars (via TB): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
  28. Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
  29. New England Patriots (via KC): Cole Strange, OG, Chattanooga
  30. Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
  31. Cincinnati Bengals: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
  32. Minnesota Vikings (via DET): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

