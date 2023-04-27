Results from the first round of 2022 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is heading to Kansas City this year as Union Station plays host to the kickoff of the next generation of football players. Before diving headfirst into more mock drafts and trying to predict where this year’s quarterbacks will be selected, let’s take a rewind on last year’s festivities.
After COVID forced Sin City to delay its hosting duties in 2020, the Caeasar’s Forum on the Las Vegas Strip hosted the 2022 NFL Draft. For the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars earned the top overall pick after finishing with the league’s worst regular season record the year prior.
The first-round selections marked a number of historic feats, including five Georgia defensive players being taken as well as having only one quarterback selected within the first 32 picks, marking the lowest total since the 1997 NFL Draft.
Here are the full player selection results for last year’s 2022 NFL Draft first round.
2022 NFL Draft first-round results
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
- Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
- Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., DB, LSU
- New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
- Carolina Panthers: Ickey Ekwonu, OL, NC State
- New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
- Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
- Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Miss St
- New York Jets, Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- New Orleans Saints (via WAS): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Detroit Lions (via MIN), Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU), Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
- Baltimore Ravens Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- Houston Texans (via PHI) Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
- Washington Commanders (via NO), Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
- Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
- Tennessee Titans (via PHI): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
- New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt
- Kansas City Chiefs (via NE): Trent McDuffie, DB, Washington
- Green Bay Packers: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
- Buffalo Bills (via BAL), Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
- Dallas Cowboys, Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa
- Baltimore Ravens (via BUF): Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
- New York Jets (via TEN): Jermaine Johnson, DE, FSU
- Jacksonville Jaguars (via TB): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
- Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
- New England Patriots (via KC): Cole Strange, OG, Chattanooga
- Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
- Cincinnati Bengals: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
- Minnesota Vikings (via DET): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia