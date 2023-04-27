The ensuing weeks of mock drafts, speculations, and insider reports will officially come to a close as the 2023 NFL Draft takes place from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29. As the next generation of football stars await to hear their names, all eyes will be on the Carolina Panthers who hold the No. 1 overall selection.

This year’s group of quarterbacks continues to dominate the conversation around the top of the first round, with Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson drawing the interest of many teams drafting in the top five.

The 2023 draft class also features more than a handful of standout defensive players, headlined by Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., Georgia’s Jalen Carter, and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, to name a few.

Coverage for the first round will run all day on both ESPN and the NFL Network.

NFL Draft coverage: Thursday, April 27

ABC: 8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN: 8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN Deportes: 8:00 p.m. ET

NFL Network: 8:00 p.m. ET

Radio: ESPN Radio

Live stream options: ABC Live, WatchESPN, ESPN app, NFL Network App, NFL Network Live