NFL Draft announcers: Who is announcing and analyzing Day 2 of 2023 draft for ESPN

The NFL draft is a three-day extravaganza for football fans in Kansas City this weekend.

Each day of the weekend, starting on Thursday night with the first round brings months of waiting to an end when names are finally announced on the stage and NFL prospects become NFL players. ESPN will televise all three days of the event.

On Thursday and Friday, the network will have two specific broadcasts. On ESPN the focus will be on Xs and Os and the analysis of the players selected and how they fit in with their new team. On ABC, the telecast will emphasize storytelling, giving fans a glimpse into the lives of the players off the field. On the final day of the draft, there will be one telecast.

Mike Greenberg will host ESPN’s coverage while Reece Davis will host the broadcast on ABC.

ESPN will also have five reporters, Sal Paolantonio, Ed Werder, Kimberley A. Martin, Jeff Darlington and Dianna Russini live from different team facilities. Those teams are the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans.

Fans will have plenty of options to consume the draft as the first round will air separate broadcasts on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and ESPN’s social channels (ESPN App, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube).