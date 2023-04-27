Live grades for each pick in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The draft is finally here! We’ve got an exciting evening in store, as nobody knows anything! We are as sure as we can be that Bryce Young will be starting for the Carolina Panthers come Week 1 of the season, but other than that? Not so sure.

The Texans taking any quarterback at No. 2 would be a shock after all the reports that they aren’t sold on anyone after Young. The Cardinals are currently deep in negotiations with teams that want to move up if their guy is there at pick No. 3. And there are three quarterbacks teams might want to move up for, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. We could even see Hendon Hooker go late in the first round. This is going to be fun.

Below, we’ll be giving you the picks as they happen, along with a quick rundown and grade for how we think the team did with their selection.

Rapid reaction pick grades for Round 1

No. 1 Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Grade: A

Young isn’t as tall or as thick as most NFL teams would like him to be, but he was also the highest graded quarterback coming into the draft. He’s not a lock to be a star, but he has all the traits to lead a team to wins and with Frank Reich guiding him, I think he has a good chance of being worth the trade up with the Bears.

No. 2 Houston Texans: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Grade: A+

If this pick happened yesterday, everyone would have fallen out of their seats. But here we are and the Texans went with Stroud and they should have. Stroud’s accuracy and poise is great. He will be a solid foundation for the Texans offense while they build it up around him. This was the logical choice and fans should be glad they made it.

No 3 Houston Texans: (Trade with Cardinals) Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

Grade: A

Wow! The Texans trade up with the Cardinals to select Anderson in a huge move to grab who many think is the best player in the draft. We’ll see what it cost them, but this should make Texans fans very happy. Demeco Ryans got his stud defender and a solid franchise QB in the first three picks.

No 4 Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Grade: A

All A’s so far, but man, you gotta love this pick for Shane Steichen and the Colts. It looked like they were sold on Will Levis, but Richardson was the right choice in my mind. Yes, he’s inaccurate and needs to learn a lot, but he’s got the right guy to help him in Steichen. His upside is out of this world and.

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Grade: A

The Seahawks tried to trade out of this pick, but ended going with Witherspoon. Many analysts had him as their No. 1 corner in a very deep class. He is a special player and moved up many draft boards during this process.