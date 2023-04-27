Tracking each pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is here.

The Carolina Panthers, after trading up with the Chicago Bears, have the No. 1 pick and are expected to select Alabama’s Bryce Young, who would be the first Crimson Tide player to be picked in the top spot.

After that, it’s anybody’s guess. We will have every pick for the whole draft here below and will continue to update them in real time.

Here, we will track all of the selections made in the 2023 NFL Draft.