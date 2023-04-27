 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tracking each pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is here.

The Carolina Panthers, after trading up with the Chicago Bears, have the No. 1 pick and are expected to select Alabama’s Bryce Young, who would be the first Crimson Tide player to be picked in the top spot.

After that, it’s anybody’s guess. We will have every pick for the whole draft here below and will continue to update them in real time.

Round Pick Team Player Position School
1 1 Carolina Panthers Bryce Young QB Alabama
1 2 Houston Texans CJ Stroud QB Ohio State
1 3 Houston Texans(via ARI) Will Anderson Jr. LB Alabama
1 4 Indianapolis Colts Anthony Richardson QB Florida
1 5 Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois
1 6 Detroit Lions
1 7 Las Vegas Raiders
1 8 Atlanta Falcons
1 9 Chicago Bears
1 10 Philadelphia Eagles
1 11 Tennessee Titans
1 12 Houston Texans
1 13 Green Bay Packers
1 14 New England Patriots
1 15 New York Jets
1 16 Washington Commanders
1 17 Pittsburgh Steelers
1 18 Detroit Lions
1 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 20 Seattle Seahawks
1 21 Los Angeles Chargers
1 22 Baltimore Ravens
1 23 Minnesota Vikings
1 24 Jacksonville Jaguars
1 25 New York Giants
1 26 Dallas Cowboys
1 27 Buffalo Bills
1 28 Cincinnati Bengals
1 29 New Orleans Saints
1 30 Philadelphia Eagles
1 31 Kansas City Chiefs
2 32 Pittsburgh Steelers
2 33 Houston Texans
2 34 Arizona Cardinals
2 35 Indianapolis Colts
2 36 Los Angeles Rams
2 37 Seattle Seahawks
2 38 Las Vegas Raiders
2 39 Carolina Panthers
2 40 New Orleans Saints
2 41 Tennessee Titans
2 42 Green Bay Packers
2 43 New York Jets
2 44 Atlanta Falcons
2 45 Green Bay Packers
2 46 New England Patriots
2 47 Washington Commanders
2 48 Detroit Lions
2 49 Pittsburgh Steelers
2 50 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 51 Miami Dolphins
2 52 Seattle Seahawks
2 53 Chicago Bears
2 54 Los Angeles Chargers
2 55 Detroit Lions
2 56 Jacksonville Jaguars
2 57 New York Giants
2 58 Dallas Cowboys
2 59 Buffalo Bills
2 60 Cincinnati Bengals
2 61 Chicago Bears
2 62 Philadelphia Eagles
2 63 Kansas City Chiefs
3 64 Chicago Bears
3 65 Houston Texans
3 66 Philadelphia Eagles
3 67 Denver Broncos
3 68 Denver Broncos
3 69 Los Angeles Rams
3 70 Las Vegas Raiders
3 71 New Orleans Saints
3 72 Tennessee Titans
3 73 Houston Texans
3 74 Cleveland Browns
3 75 Atlanta Falcons
3 76 New England Patriots
3 77 Los Angeles Rams
3 78 Green Bay Packers
3 79 Indianapolis Colts
3 80 Pittsburgh Steelers
3 81 Detroit Lions
3 82 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 83 Seattle Seahawks
3 84 Miami Dolphins
3 85 Los Angeles Chargers
3 86 Baltimore Ravens
3 87 Minnesota Vikings
3 88 Jacksonville Jaguars
3 89 New York Giants
3 90 Dallas Cowboys
3 91 Buffalo Bills
3 92 Cincinnati Bengals
3 93 Carolina Panthers
3 94 Arizona Cardinals
3 95 Kansas City Chiefs
3 96 Arizona Cardinals
3 97 Washington Commanders
3 98 Cleveland Browns
3 99 San Francisco 49ers
3 100 Las Vegas Raiders
3 101 San Francisco 49ers
3 102 San Francisco 49ers
4 103 Chicago Bears
4 104 Houston Texans
4 105 Arizona Cardinals
4 106 Indianapolis Colts
4 107 New England Patriots
4 108 Denver Broncos
4 109 Las Vegas Raiders
4 110 Atlanta Falcons
4 111 Cleveland Browns
4 112 New York Jets
4 113 Atlanta Falcons
4 114 Carolina Panthers
4 115 New Orleans Saints
4 116 Green Bay Packers
4 117 New England Patriots
4 118 Washington Commanders
4 119 Minnesota Vikings
4 120 Pittsburgh Steelers
4 121 Jacksonville Jaguars
4 122 Kansas City Chiefs
4 123 Seattle Seahawks
4 124 Baltimore Ravens
4 125 Los Angeles Chargers
4 126 Cleveland Browns
4 127 Jacksonville Jaguars
4 128 New York Giants
4 129 Dallas Cowboys
4 130 Buffalo Bills
4 131 Cincinnati Bengals
4 132 Carolina Panthers
4 133 Chicago Bears
4 134 Kansas City Chiefs
4 135 New England Patriots
5 136 Chicago Bears
5 137 Buffalo Bills
5 138 Indianapolis Colts
5 139 Denver Broncos
5 140 Cleveland Browns
5 141 Las Vegas Raiders
5 142 Cleveland Browns
5 143 New York Jets
5 144 Las Vegas Raiders
5 145 Carolina Panthers
5 146 New Orleans Saints
5 147 Tennessee Titans
5 148 Chicago Bears
5 149 Green Bay Packers
5 150 Washington Commanders
5 151 Seattle Seahawks
5 152 Detroit Lions
5 153 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 154 Seattle Seahawks
5 155 San Francisco 49ers
5 156 Los Angeles Chargers
5 157 Baltimore Ravens
5 158 Minnesota Vikings
5 159 Detroit Lions
5 160 New York Giants
5 161 Houston Texans
5 162 Indianapolis Colts
5 163 Cincinnati Bengals
5 164 San Francisco 49ers
5 165 New Orleans Saints
5 166 Kansas City Chiefs
5 167 Los Angeles Rams
5 168 Arizona Cardinals
5 169 Dallas Cowboys
5 170 New York Jets
5 171 Los Angeles Rams
5 172 New York Giants
5 173 San Francisco 49ers
5 174 Las Vegas Raiders
5 175 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 176 Indianapolis Colts
5 177 Los Angeles Rams
6 178 Kansas City Chiefs
6 179 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 180 Arizona Cardinals
6 181 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 182 Los Angeles Rams
6 183 Detroit Lions
6 184 New England Patriots
6 185 Jacksonville Jaguars
6 186 Tennessee Titans
6 187 New England Patriots
6 188 Houston Texans
6 189 Los Angeles Rams
6 190 Cleveland Browns
6 191 Los Angeles Rams
6 192 New England Patriots
6 193 Washington Commanders
6 194 Detroit Lions
6 195 Denver Broncos
6 196 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 197 Miami Dolphins
6 198 Seattle Seahawks
6 199 Baltimore Ravens
6 200 Los Angeles Chargers
6 201 Houston Texans
6 202 Jacksonville Jaguars
6 203 Houston Texans
6 204 Las Vegas Raiders
6 205 Buffalo Bills
6 206 Cincinnati Bengals
6 207 Green Bay Packers
6 208 Jacksonville Jaguars
6 209 New York Giants
6 210 New England Patriots
6 211 Minnesota Vikings
6 212 Dallas Cowboys
6 213 Arizona Cardinals
6 214 Las Vegas Raiders
6 215 Washington Commanders
6 216 San Francisco 49ers
6 217 Kansas City Chiefs
7 218 Chicago Bears
7 219 Philadelphia Eagles
7 220 Las Vegas Raiders
7 221 Indianapolis Colts
7 222 San Francisco 49ers
7 223 Los Angeles Rams
7 224 Atlanta Falcons
7 225 Atlanta Falcons
7 226 Jacksonville Jaguars
7 227 New Orleans Saints
7 228 Tennessee Titans
7 229 Cleveland Browns
7 230 Houston Texans
7 231 Las Vegas Raiders
7 232 Green Bay Packers
7 233 Washington Commanders
7 234 Los Angeles Rams
7 235 Green Bay Packers
7 236 Indianapolis Colts
7 237 Seattle Seahawks
7 238 Miami Dolphins
7 239 Los Angeles Chargers
7 240 New York Giants
7 241 Pittsburgh Steelers
7 242 Green Bay Packers
7 243 New York Giants
7 244 Dallas Cowboys
7 245 New England Patriots
7 246 Cincinnati Bengals
7 247 San Francisco 49ers
7 248 Philadelphia Eagles
7 249 Kansas City Chiefs
7 250 Kansas City Chiefs
7 251 Pittsburgh Steelers
7 252 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 253 San Francisco 49ers
7 254 New York Giants
7 255 San Francisco 49ers
7 256 Green Bay Packers
7 257 New Orleans Saints
7 258 Chicago Bears
7 259 Houston Texans
