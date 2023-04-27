The 2023 NFL Draft is here.
The Carolina Panthers, after trading up with the Chicago Bears, have the No. 1 pick and are expected to select Alabama’s Bryce Young, who would be the first Crimson Tide player to be picked in the top spot.
After that, it’s anybody’s guess. We will have every pick for the whole draft here below and will continue to update them in real time.
Here, we will track all of the selections made in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Tracking each pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
|Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|1
|Carolina Panthers
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Alabama
|1
|2
|Houston Texans
|CJ Stroud
|QB
|Ohio State
|1
|3
|Houston Texans(via ARI)
|Will Anderson Jr.
|LB
|Alabama
|1
|4
|Indianapolis Colts
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Florida
|1
|5
|Seattle Seahawks
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|Illinois
|1
|6
|Detroit Lions
|1
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|1
|9
|Chicago Bears
|1
|10
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1
|11
|Tennessee Titans
|1
|12
|Houston Texans
|1
|13
|Green Bay Packers
|1
|14
|New England Patriots
|1
|15
|New York Jets
|1
|16
|Washington Commanders
|1
|17
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1
|18
|Detroit Lions
|1
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1
|20
|Seattle Seahawks
|1
|21
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1
|22
|Baltimore Ravens
|1
|23
|Minnesota Vikings
|1
|24
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1
|25
|New York Giants
|1
|26
|Dallas Cowboys
|1
|27
|Buffalo Bills
|1
|28
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1
|29
|New Orleans Saints
|1
|30
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|2
|32
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2
|33
|Houston Texans
|2
|34
|Arizona Cardinals
|2
|35
|Indianapolis Colts
|2
|36
|Los Angeles Rams
|2
|37
|Seattle Seahawks
|2
|38
|Las Vegas Raiders
|2
|39
|Carolina Panthers
|2
|40
|New Orleans Saints
|2
|41
|Tennessee Titans
|2
|42
|Green Bay Packers
|2
|43
|New York Jets
|2
|44
|Atlanta Falcons
|2
|45
|Green Bay Packers
|2
|46
|New England Patriots
|2
|47
|Washington Commanders
|2
|48
|Detroit Lions
|2
|49
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2
|50
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|51
|Miami Dolphins
|2
|52
|Seattle Seahawks
|2
|53
|Chicago Bears
|2
|54
|Los Angeles Chargers
|2
|55
|Detroit Lions
|2
|56
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|57
|New York Giants
|2
|58
|Dallas Cowboys
|2
|59
|Buffalo Bills
|2
|60
|Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|61
|Chicago Bears
|2
|62
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2
|63
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|64
|Chicago Bears
|3
|65
|Houston Texans
|3
|66
|Philadelphia Eagles
|3
|67
|Denver Broncos
|3
|68
|Denver Broncos
|3
|69
|Los Angeles Rams
|3
|70
|Las Vegas Raiders
|3
|71
|New Orleans Saints
|3
|72
|Tennessee Titans
|3
|73
|Houston Texans
|3
|74
|Cleveland Browns
|3
|75
|Atlanta Falcons
|3
|76
|New England Patriots
|3
|77
|Los Angeles Rams
|3
|78
|Green Bay Packers
|3
|79
|Indianapolis Colts
|3
|80
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|3
|81
|Detroit Lions
|3
|82
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3
|83
|Seattle Seahawks
|3
|84
|Miami Dolphins
|3
|85
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3
|86
|Baltimore Ravens
|3
|87
|Minnesota Vikings
|3
|88
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|89
|New York Giants
|3
|90
|Dallas Cowboys
|3
|91
|Buffalo Bills
|3
|92
|Cincinnati Bengals
|3
|93
|Carolina Panthers
|3
|94
|Arizona Cardinals
|3
|95
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|96
|Arizona Cardinals
|3
|97
|Washington Commanders
|3
|98
|Cleveland Browns
|3
|99
|San Francisco 49ers
|3
|100
|Las Vegas Raiders
|3
|101
|San Francisco 49ers
|3
|102
|San Francisco 49ers
|4
|103
|Chicago Bears
|4
|104
|Houston Texans
|4
|105
|Arizona Cardinals
|4
|106
|Indianapolis Colts
|4
|107
|New England Patriots
|4
|108
|Denver Broncos
|4
|109
|Las Vegas Raiders
|4
|110
|Atlanta Falcons
|4
|111
|Cleveland Browns
|4
|112
|New York Jets
|4
|113
|Atlanta Falcons
|4
|114
|Carolina Panthers
|4
|115
|New Orleans Saints
|4
|116
|Green Bay Packers
|4
|117
|New England Patriots
|4
|118
|Washington Commanders
|4
|119
|Minnesota Vikings
|4
|120
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|4
|121
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|122
|Kansas City Chiefs
|4
|123
|Seattle Seahawks
|4
|124
|Baltimore Ravens
|4
|125
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4
|126
|Cleveland Browns
|4
|127
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|128
|New York Giants
|4
|129
|Dallas Cowboys
|4
|130
|Buffalo Bills
|4
|131
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4
|132
|Carolina Panthers
|4
|133
|Chicago Bears
|4
|134
|Kansas City Chiefs
|4
|135
|New England Patriots
|5
|136
|Chicago Bears
|5
|137
|Buffalo Bills
|5
|138
|Indianapolis Colts
|5
|139
|Denver Broncos
|5
|140
|Cleveland Browns
|5
|141
|Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|142
|Cleveland Browns
|5
|143
|New York Jets
|5
|144
|Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|145
|Carolina Panthers
|5
|146
|New Orleans Saints
|5
|147
|Tennessee Titans
|5
|148
|Chicago Bears
|5
|149
|Green Bay Packers
|5
|150
|Washington Commanders
|5
|151
|Seattle Seahawks
|5
|152
|Detroit Lions
|5
|153
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|154
|Seattle Seahawks
|5
|155
|San Francisco 49ers
|5
|156
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|157
|Baltimore Ravens
|5
|158
|Minnesota Vikings
|5
|159
|Detroit Lions
|5
|160
|New York Giants
|5
|161
|Houston Texans
|5
|162
|Indianapolis Colts
|5
|163
|Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|164
|San Francisco 49ers
|5
|165
|New Orleans Saints
|5
|166
|Kansas City Chiefs
|5
|167
|Los Angeles Rams
|5
|168
|Arizona Cardinals
|5
|169
|Dallas Cowboys
|5
|170
|New York Jets
|5
|171
|Los Angeles Rams
|5
|172
|New York Giants
|5
|173
|San Francisco 49ers
|5
|174
|Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|175
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|176
|Indianapolis Colts
|5
|177
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|178
|Kansas City Chiefs
|6
|179
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|180
|Arizona Cardinals
|6
|181
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|182
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|183
|Detroit Lions
|6
|184
|New England Patriots
|6
|185
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|186
|Tennessee Titans
|6
|187
|New England Patriots
|6
|188
|Houston Texans
|6
|189
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|190
|Cleveland Browns
|6
|191
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|192
|New England Patriots
|6
|193
|Washington Commanders
|6
|194
|Detroit Lions
|6
|195
|Denver Broncos
|6
|196
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|197
|Miami Dolphins
|6
|198
|Seattle Seahawks
|6
|199
|Baltimore Ravens
|6
|200
|Los Angeles Chargers
|6
|201
|Houston Texans
|6
|202
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|203
|Houston Texans
|6
|204
|Las Vegas Raiders
|6
|205
|Buffalo Bills
|6
|206
|Cincinnati Bengals
|6
|207
|Green Bay Packers
|6
|208
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|209
|New York Giants
|6
|210
|New England Patriots
|6
|211
|Minnesota Vikings
|6
|212
|Dallas Cowboys
|6
|213
|Arizona Cardinals
|6
|214
|Las Vegas Raiders
|6
|215
|Washington Commanders
|6
|216
|San Francisco 49ers
|6
|217
|Kansas City Chiefs
|7
|218
|Chicago Bears
|7
|219
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|220
|Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|221
|Indianapolis Colts
|7
|222
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|223
|Los Angeles Rams
|7
|224
|Atlanta Falcons
|7
|225
|Atlanta Falcons
|7
|226
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|7
|227
|New Orleans Saints
|7
|228
|Tennessee Titans
|7
|229
|Cleveland Browns
|7
|230
|Houston Texans
|7
|231
|Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|232
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|233
|Washington Commanders
|7
|234
|Los Angeles Rams
|7
|235
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|236
|Indianapolis Colts
|7
|237
|Seattle Seahawks
|7
|238
|Miami Dolphins
|7
|239
|Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|240
|New York Giants
|7
|241
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|242
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|243
|New York Giants
|7
|244
|Dallas Cowboys
|7
|245
|New England Patriots
|7
|246
|Cincinnati Bengals
|7
|247
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|248
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|249
|Kansas City Chiefs
|7
|250
|Kansas City Chiefs
|7
|251
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|252
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7
|253
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|254
|New York Giants
|7
|255
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|256
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|257
|New Orleans Saints
|7
|258
|Chicago Bears
|7
|259
|Houston Texans
|7
|260
|7
|261
|7
|262