CB Kyu Blu Kelly NFL Draft scouting report

Stanford Cardinal CB Kyu Blu Kelly is an experienced cornerback that saw action in all four seasons in college. Now, the Senior Bowl attendee will look to make the transition to the next level. We’ll break down his scouting report prior to the 2023 NFL Draft.

From a statistical point of view, Kelly’s best season was as a junior in 2021, where he finished with 58 tackles two interceptions (one touchdown), and 11 pass deflections. He had 35 tackles and six pass deflections (no interceptions) as a senior in 2022 while earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors.

CB Kyu Blu Kelly: Scouting Report

Kelly’s measurables don’t stand out, as he’s average in size (6’0” 191 lbs), speed, and other metrics. However, he’s a solid cornerback all around with plenty of collegiate experience that should translate to the NFL.

Kelly has demonstrated very good play recognition and ball skills in college while also being able to reroute receivers in press coverage. Keep in mind that Kelly has matched up with several NFL-caliber receivers while playing in the Pac-12.

Mock Draft landing spots

Kelly’s mock drafts have been all over the place. During the preseason and throughout the season, many expected him to be a first-round pick. Now right around the draft time, Oliver Hodgkinson has Kelly going in the third round to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cody Williams from Fansided has Kelly going to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 119 in the fourth round.