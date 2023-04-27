CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson: NFL Draft scouting report

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, who is the nephew of NFL Hall-of-Famer LaDanian Tomlinson, had an impressive collegiate career at TCU. Known as a lockdown defender in man-to-man coverage, Hodges-Tomlinson brings a strong resume to the 2023 NFL Draft.

That includes All-Big 12 first-team honors in 2022 and 2021. Over those two seasons, Hodges-Tomlinson recorded 91 tackles, five interceptions (one touchdown), and 22 pass deflections combined. He earned the Jim Thorpe Award in 2022, which goes to college football’s best defensive back.

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson: Scouting Report

His size (5’8” and 180 lbs) is the elephant in the room. The smaller frame has scouts doubting if he can hold up as an outside cornerback in the NFL. While he could get an opportunity to prove the doubters wrong, Hodges-Tomlinson could also be a better fit as an inside slot back.

Hodges-Tomlinson has experience, speed, quickness, and explosiveness on his side. If he was closer to six-feet tall, then he would probably be an early first-round pick. Some teams will pass on him due to the small frame, but Hodges-Tomlinson definitely proved himself in college, holding an elite 38.9 QB rating when targeted in 2022.

Mock Draft landing spots

Hodges-Tomlinson is projected as a Day 3 pick in some mock drafts and is undrafted in others. ESPN’s Matt Miller has the Cleveland Browns grabbing him in the fifth round, and NFL.com’s Chad Reuter sees the Buccaneers taking him with a fifth-round compensatory pick.