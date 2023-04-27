S Jammie Robinson: NFL Draft scouting report

Former Florida State Seminoles and South Carolina Gamecocks safety Jammie Robinson spent two seasons with both programs with a lot of playing time to prepare him for the next level. His skills translate well to the pros, and it will be interesting to follow where his career goes.

Over four seasons, Robinson accumulated 318 tackles including 15 for loss with seven total interceptions. He also finished with 16 passes defended, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Jammie Robinson: Scouting Report

Robinson is an aggressive safety with plenty of toughness needed at the position. He played a big role in making tackles at the college level with at least 40 each season he played. Robinson can break on the ball well, leading to pass breakups and interceptions.

As for the weaknesses, length could be an issue, and Robinson’s numbers at the NFL Combine were a bit underwhelming.

Mock Draft landing spots

Robinson can expect to go on Day 3 in the late fourth or early fifth round. ESPN’s Matt Miller has him landing with the Panthers in the fifth round, and CBS’ Ryan Palmer sees him going to the Texans in the fourth. Dane Brugler from The Athletic projects the Browns to select him in the fourth. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him going as early as the third round, though, heading to the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 100.