CB Clark Phillips III: NFL Draft scouting report

Clark Phillips may not received the same pre-draft buzz as some of his contemporaries, but the unanimous All-American has a track record of making big plays and is primed to have a solid NFL career as a defensive back.

Phillips made his presence known right away with the Utes, as he was immediately thrust into the team’s starting lineup during his freshman season in 2020, where he recorded 25 tackles and a pick-six against Washington State. His game reached another level in 2021, s he defended 15 passes, 61 tackles, two interceptions (one of which came against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl), and another touchdown. Last year, he was tied for the Power Five lead in interceptions (six), two of which were taken back for touchdowns.

Clark Phillips III: Scouting Report

While Phillips isn’t the biggest corner in the world (5-foot-9, 184 lbs), he’s proven he can be a playmaker and is seemingly always in the right place. NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein describes Phillips as a “student of the game and has developed a feel for reading the quarterback’s drops and eyes,” and wrote that Phillips should become a solid nickel cornerback.

Almost all of Phillips’ downsides start with his side, with The Draft Network writing, “There were instances in which Phillips III’s lack of size presented challenges for him getting off blocks and getting ball carriers on the ground.”

Mock Draft landing spots

Phillips could go as early as Day 2 but may fall to Day 3 as he is right on the cusp between Round 3 and 4 in mock drafts. ESPN’s Matt Miller has Phillips going to the Texans in the third, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him headed to the Patriots in the third. CBS’ Ryan Palmer sees him going to the Colts in the early fourth round, and NFL.com’s Chad Reuter projects the Texans holding off until the fourth round to grab Phillips.