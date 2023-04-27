S Christopher Smith: NFL Draft scouting report

The University of Georgia has become a pipeline of NFL-ready talent over the last few years, and safety Christopher Smith will look to be the next draft prospect out of Athens to hear his name called at the 2023 NFL Draft.

Smith played five seasons for the Bulldogs with an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID year, finishing with 132 total tackles, 10 pass breakups, and six interceptions. His best overall season came in 2022, as he recorded 61 total tackles with five pass deflections and three interceptions to help Georgia repeat as national champions. In addition to his second collegiate title, he was rewarded for his efforts last year with first-team Associated Press All-American and All-SEC accolades.

Christopher Smith: Scouting Report

At just 5’11” and 192 lbs with a 31 1/8” wingspan, he’s a bit undersized relative to those in his position, but he can still prove to be an impactful player for the team that drafts him. With a 4.62 40-yard dash and a 33” vertical, he has solid athletic ability coupled with a toughness that should garner interest from teams looking to add depth on the backend. He may not scream “starter” by the eye test, but his acumen makes him a reliable addition to a roster.

Given his smaller height and frame, he’ll likely struggle to bring down bigger running backs in the open field, and he may have difficulty battling through offensive tackles at the line of scrimmage. He’s a bit small to be an aggressive safety and could improve overall in playing off-man in coverage.

Mock Draft landing spots

Smith will likely have to wait until Day 3 to hear his name called. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him going in the fifth round to the Buccaneers, and CBS’ Ryan Palmer and ESPN’s Matt Miller have the Bengals grabbing him in the fourth. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has the Panthers taking him in the fifth round.