CB Cameron Brown: NFL Draft scouting report

Cameron Brown was a force in the defensive backfield for the Ohio State Buckeyes. After five total seasons in Columbus, the former four-star recruit will wait for his name to be called in the 2023 NFL Draft. Below, we’ll break down his scouting report for the next level.

Brown’s collegiate career was interrupted in 2020, as he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury two games into the season. Brown returned to action in 2021 while holding an elite QB rating of 44.9 when targeted. However, the talented corner battled a knee injury in the 2022 season while giving up a 140.1 QB rating when targeted.

CB Cameron Brown: Scouting Report

The measurables don’t exactly jump off the screen, as Brown ranked average in speed and low in explosive measurements like the shuttle run, broad jump, and three-cone. Still, he showed great closing speed and tremendous ball skills at Ohio State.

I’m told, per sources, #OhioState CB Cameron Brown visited the #Bengals this week.



Brown, 6-foot and 199 pounds, broke up 5 passes last sesson. #NFLDraft — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) April 5, 2023

The injury history doesn’t exactly help Brown’s case, especially noting that his performance went down in 2022. Despite that Brown passes the eye test as a legitimate zone cornerback that could add depth to any professional secondary.

Mock Draft landing spots

Brown goes undrafted in most mock drafts, and will likely end up as an undrafted free agent once the weekend is over.