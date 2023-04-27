CB Cam Smith: NFL Draft scouting report

The 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner and there will be a number of teams looking to upgrade their defenses with depth and potential future starters. South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith will look to make an impact for one of 32 franchises after declaring for the draft following a four-year collegiate career at Columbia.

Smith was a top 150 overall recruit before committing to South Carolina, where he redshirted his freshman season with the Gamecocks. In his four seasons at Columbia, he appeared in 32 games and recorded 91 total tackles, 18 pass breakups with six interceptions. In his sophomore season, Smith ranked ninth in the FBS with an average of 1.3 passes defended per game.

Cam Smith: Scouting Report

At 6’1”, 180 lbs with a 31 5/8” wingspan the redshirt junior brings ample length to a position that is becoming increasingly coveted in the NFL. He has solid speed after recording a 4.43 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, and his length and timing help him contest passes in the open air, even when trailing from behind. When on the ball he’s put together ample production that should be attractive to needy teams in the secondary.

Smith drew 10 penalty flags last season, according to Pro Football Focus, so he’ll need to clean up that area of his game in particular with NFL rules catering more and more to wide receivers. While his long speed is more or less average, he’ll need to make up for slower lateral transitions at the next level.

NFL.com graded him at 6.27, which correlates to an average starter with development over time. Next-gen stats graded him at 85 (good) with a comparison to A.J. Bouye, according to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.

Mock Draft landing spots

Smith looks to be a second-round selection in most mock drafts. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round with pick No. 50, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him going to the Chargers at pick No. 54. CBS’ Ryan Palmer has Smith landing with the Bengals at pick No. 60, and ESPN’s Matt Miller sees him dropping to the third round and landing with the Raiders.