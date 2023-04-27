CB Kelee Ringo: NFL Draft scouting report

The Georgia Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championships have coincided with a pair of intimidating defensive units and one of the pieces of that unit will look to translate his game to the pros. Cornerback Kelee Ringo will look to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft after spending three seasons in Athens with the Bulldogs.

Ringo was a top-10 national recruit and a five-star out of Saguaro High School in Arizona, eventually committing to joining Georgia in 2020. After redshirting his freshman year, Ringo made an impact in his first season on the field, recording 34 total tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, and a sack as he started the remaining 12 games in 2021. For his efforts, he earned SEC All-Freshman team notice and put a bow on a strong season by clinching the national championship with a clutch pick-six off of Alabama’s Bryce Young.

In the Bulldogs’ back-to-back championship campaign, Ringo appeared in 15 games and recorded 42 tackles with seven pass breakups and two interceptions, earning second-team All-SEC honors for his efforts.

Kelee Ringo: Scouting Report

Ringo brings a nice blend of size and athleticism at his position as he’s listed at 6’2” and 207 lbs with a 31 1/4” wingspan. He has the speed to match up against what is becoming an ever-growing talented pool of opposing receivers after recording a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His height and weight give him an advantage in being physically up front at the line of scrimmage.

There are still some areas of improvement for the Georgia product, who needs to fine-tune his ball-tracking ability when defending downfield. With the NFL nitpicking more and more on defense, he’ll need to clean up the penalties after he recorded nine last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Comeback routes are also a weakness as he’s shown to have trouble staying in phase.

Jimmy Smith is an apt comparison for Ringo, according to NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein. With a prospect grade of 6.39, he’s projected to be an eventual plus starter with an 81 grade (Good) according to Next Gen Stats.

Mock Draft landing spots

Ringo looks to be an early second-round pick in most mock drafts. ESPN’s Matt Miller sees him heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers with pick No. 32, and CBS’ Ryan Palmer has him going to the Seattle Seahawks with pick No. 37.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him landing with the Commanders at pick No. 47, and NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has the Colts using pick No. 35 on Ringo.