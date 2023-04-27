CB Tyrique Stevenson: NFL Draft scouting report

Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson is creating plenty of buzz ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, as several NFL teams have invited him for pre-draft visits. His draft stock seems to be ascending, as there are rumblings that Stevenson could be drafted in the second or third round.

Stevenson spent the first two years of his college career as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs, where they lined him up as a slot corner. Despite being productive at that position, Stevenson transferred to Miami ahead of the 2021 season for an opportunity to play as a traditional outside cornerback. In 2022, he earned All-ACC third-team honors.

CB Tyrique Stevenson: Scouting Report

You know what you are getting with Stevenson, as he has all the makings to be a productive outside cornerback at the next level. He’s well-rounded with good speed and impressive physicality at the line of scrimmage.

The physicality from Tyrique Stevenson has been impressive through 2 days at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/8rPL3QUlgN — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

Stevenson shined at the Senior Bowl earlier this year, and several scouts noted that he looks NFL-ready in terms of speed and physicality. While he’s great in man-to-man situations, it remains to be seen how effective he’ll be in zone coverage at the next level.

Mock Draft landing spots

Stevenson looks to be a Day 2 pick, landing in the second or third round in most mock drafts. ESPN’s Matt Miller has him going to the Seahawks in the third round, and CBS’ Ryan Palmer sees him landing with the Bills in the third. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler sees him as a late second-round pick for the Eagles, and NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has the Seahawks picking him up as early as the second round.