CB Riley Moss: NFL Draft scouting report

Moss saw action in all five seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes, playing 49 total games in his collegiate career. He’ll look to translate that experience to succeed at the next level while eagerly anticipating his name to be called in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Iowa had one of the best defenses in the nation in 2022, and Moss was a key contributor in the defensive backfield. The earned him All-Big 10 first-team honors for the second consecutive season. You could argue that 2021 was his best year, nabbing four interceptions while holding a 55.1 QB rating when targeted.

CB Riley Moss: Scouting Report

Moss can do it all. He has adequate speed and acceleration to defend explosive receivers downfield. He also proved in his Iowa career that he can help in run support.

Fastest DB at #SeniorBowl so far has been… Iowa CB Riley Moss



Tape speaks for itself



Moss had 11 interceptions, 37 passes defended, and three defensive TD over his career — one of three players in school history with 2 pick-6’s in one game (2021, Indiana)



Also strong in run D pic.twitter.com/SsHNaRi5zx — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) February 1, 2023

Moss is a smart, hard-working player with the skills to become a regular contributor in the NFL. The biggest question mark comes from his ability to match up in man-to-man situations at the next level. If he can prove himself worthy in that category, then Moss will see plenty of snaps on Sundays.

Mock Draft landing spots

Moss looks like an early Day 3 pick, with most mock drafts having him land in Round 4 or 5. CBS’ Ryan Palmer has the Saints picking him up in the fifth, and NFL.com’s Chad Reuter and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler both see the Giants grabbing him in the fourth. ESPN’s Matt Miller has him landing with the Baltimore Ravens as early as the third round, though.