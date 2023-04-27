CB Jaylon Jones: NFL Draft scouting report

Jaylon Jones was recruited to the Texas A&M Aggies as a 5-star cornerback prospect with the potential to make the NFL. After three years of college ball, he has opted out of his senior season to realize that dream in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Jones saw the field in all three seasons with the Aggies, playing in 32 games while recording 90 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and three interceptions. In 2022, Jones allowed a QB rating of only 66.6 when targeted.

CB Jaylon Jones: Scouting Report

Jones is a big, physical corner that checks in at 6’2” and 200 lbs. He’s solid in run support as well as the perimeter, which brings versatility as a defensive back or safety in the NFL.

He was disappointed with a 4.57 time in the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine. However, that fell to 4.4 on his Texas A&M pro day. Overall, there aren’t many concerns about his speed.

Jones recently turned 21, and there’s room for further development at the next level if he can settle into a scheme that highlights his strengths.

Mock Draft landing spots

Jones goes undrafted in several mocks, including Chad Reuter’s at NFL.com and Ryan Palmer’s at CBS. ESPN’s Matt Miller has him going in the sixth round to the Chargers, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler sees the Jaguars grabbing him in the sixth.