CB Deonte Banks: NFL Draft scouting report

Maryland Terrapins CB Deonte Banks is a 6’2” and 205-pound prospect with plenty of speed. Because of that, the Baltimore, MD native is arguably a top-10 cornerback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Banks played as a freshman for Maryland in 2019, making an appearance in 30 career games as a Terrapin. His 2021 season was cut short due to injury, but Banks returned to the field to record 38 tackles and one interception as a senior in 2022.

CB Deonte Banks: Scouting Report

Banks presents a rare combination of size and speed from the cornerback position. He’s a very good tackler from the outside position with the ability to match big receivers or tight ends in physicality as well. With 4.35 speed in the 40-yard dash, he’s not going to get beat over the top either.

Banks also has plenty of experience under his belt, seeing playing time in all four of his seasons at Maryland. He profiles as a versatile member of the secondary that can move around and match up against any pass catcher.

Mock Draft landing spots

Almost all NFL mock drafts have Banks going in the first round. Ryan Wilson with CBS has Banks going No. 16 to the Washington Commanders. ESPN’s most recent mock draft with Matt Miller has Banks going at No. 24 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Athletic’s NFL mock draft has Banks going No. 23 to the Minnesota Vikings. The common theme with most mock drafts is Banks going at some point in the second half of the first round.