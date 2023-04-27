The 2023 NFL Draft is finally upon us. It will run from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29, and will be held in Kansas City, Missouri. Thursday’s action covers all 31 picks of the first round, the second and third rounds will be held Friday, and Saturday finishes strong with the last four rounds. Day 1 of the NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Heading into Thursday, the Carolina Panthers are scheduled to make the first overall selection. They had the ninth pick but put together an enticing trade package to move up to No. 1 and control the draft board. The last time this team selected first overall, they picked up Cam Newton in the 2011 NFL Draft.

There are four teams with multiple first-round picks. The Houston Texans are scheduled to be on the clock at No. 2 and No. 12, the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5 and No. 20, the Detroit Lions at Nos. 6 and No. 18, and the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 10 and No. 30. The Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers do not currently have a first-round selection. While the latter three traded their picks away in the past, Miami was stripped of its draft selection after the league found them guilty of tampering.

Picks will be updated as they happen.