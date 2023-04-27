 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft order and results for Day 1

We take a look at the 2023 NFL Draft order and results for the first round.

The On the Clock logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Statium on April 26, 2018 at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington Texas. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally upon us. It will run from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29, and will be held in Kansas City, Missouri. Thursday’s action covers all 31 picks of the first round, the second and third rounds will be held Friday, and Saturday finishes strong with the last four rounds. Day 1 of the NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Heading into Thursday, the Carolina Panthers are scheduled to make the first overall selection. They had the ninth pick but put together an enticing trade package to move up to No. 1 and control the draft board. The last time this team selected first overall, they picked up Cam Newton in the 2011 NFL Draft.

There are four teams with multiple first-round picks. The Houston Texans are scheduled to be on the clock at No. 2 and No. 12, the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5 and No. 20, the Detroit Lions at Nos. 6 and No. 18, and the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 10 and No. 30. The Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers do not currently have a first-round selection. While the latter three traded their picks away in the past, Miami was stripped of its draft selection after the league found them guilty of tampering.

Picks will be updated as they happen.

2023 NFL Draft order and results for Day 1

Pick Team Player Position School
1 Carolina Panthers
2 Houston Texans
3 Arizona Cardinals
4 Indianapolis Colts
5 Seattle Seahawks
6 Detroit Lions
7 Las Vegas Raiders
8 Atlanta Falcons
9 Chicago Bears
10 Philadelphia Eagles
11 Tennessee Titans
12 Houston Texans
13 Green Bay Packers
14 New England Patriots
15 New York Jets
16 Washington Commanders
17 Pittsburgh Steelers
18 Detroit Lions
19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 Seattle Seahawks
21 Los Angeles Chargers
22 Baltimore Ravens
23 Minnesota Vikings
24 Jacksonville Jaguars
25 New York Giants
26 Dallas Cowboys
27 Buffalo Bills
28 Cincinnati Bengals
29 New Orleans Saints
30 Philadelphia Eagles
31 Kansas City Chiefs

