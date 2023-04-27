F1 practice live stream: How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in Baku this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 7:00 a.m. ET, and it will be preceded by a busy weekend of activities. Prior to the race, the track will host a practice run, regular qualifying, a sprint shootout, and a sprint race. It’s a change in the sprint qualifying process and has also resulted in a change in practice.

Traditionally, F1 holds three practice sessions across Friday and Saturday before qualifying. During the few events with a Saturday sprint race, there will be a practice and sprint qualifying on Friday, and then practice and the sprint race on Saturday. However, this year, F1 changed the sprint schedule and now will only have a single practice session for the weekend.

Practice provides teams a chance to try out new setups and figure out where they need to make adjustments. In previous sprint weekends, the second practice session held on Saturday was considered a bit redundant. After Friday qualifying, teams could not make changes to their setups, and so nothing much happened in the Saturday practice. And so, it has been removed and there will be a single practice on Friday.

The Friday practice will run at 5:30 a.m. ET and air on ESPN2. It will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the practice session.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -280, followed by teammate Sergio Pérez at +380. Fernando Alonso is the next closest at +1200.

How to watch practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, April 28 — 5:30-6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list