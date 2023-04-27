F1 practice start time: When the Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

F1 returns to action after a four-week break with the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The race runs on Sunday morning at the Baku City Circuit and will feature a new scheduling structure. This weekend will only feature one practice session due to new rules around the sprint race weekend.

The single practice will run on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. in Baku) and air on ESPN2. The event will air via live stream at WatchESPN, which requires a cable log-in. If you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Historically the sprint weekend has featured a practice on Friday and a second practice on Saturday. The new sprint schedule will instead convert the Saturday practice into a “sprint shootout” to set the sprint starting grid.

Max Verstappen is the pre-practice favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with -280 odds. Sergio Pérez follows at +380 and Fernando Alonso is +1200. Verstappen has won two of the first three races this season, with Pérez winning the other. Alonso has finished third in all three races.

How to watch practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, April 28, 5:30-6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list