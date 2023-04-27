 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice start time: When the Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By David Fucillo

McLaren Honda F1 Team’s Spanish driver Fernando Alonso steers his car at the Baku City Circuit, on June 17, 2016 in Baku, during the first practice session for the European Formula One Grand Prix. Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

F1 returns to action after a four-week break with the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The race runs on Sunday morning at the Baku City Circuit and will feature a new scheduling structure. This weekend will only feature one practice session due to new rules around the sprint race weekend.

The single practice will run on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. in Baku) and air on ESPN2. The event will air via live stream at WatchESPN, which requires a cable log-in. If you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Historically the sprint weekend has featured a practice on Friday and a second practice on Saturday. The new sprint schedule will instead convert the Saturday practice into a “sprint shootout” to set the sprint starting grid.

Max Verstappen is the pre-practice favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with -280 odds. Sergio Pérez follows at +380 and Fernando Alonso is +1200. Verstappen has won two of the first three races this season, with Pérez winning the other. Alonso has finished third in all three races.

How to watch practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, April 28, 5:30-6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

