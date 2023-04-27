Texans draft QB C.J. Stroud with No. 2 pick

The Houston Texans have drafted Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Stroud projects as one of the top quarterbacks in this class after showing off his talents against some of the best defenses in college football over the last few seasons. He worked with elite wide receivers with Ohio State and has plenty of tools needed at the NFL level. Stroud’s accuracy as a passer is what separates himself from some of the other elite quarterbacks in this draft class with the arm to hit the deep balls.

Career statistics

Stroud started two seasons with the Buckeyes where he completed 69.3% of passes for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Stroud wasn’t much of a rushing threat with 136 career yards on the ground, but he’s mobile enough to avoid pass rushers and make the throw.

How can C.J. Stroud impact the Texans in 2023?

The Texans are rebuilding for yet another year. They have made some moves bringing in Robert Woods and Dalton Schultz, and now add Stroud to that mix. He should be expected to be the starting quarterback as the season gets underway in the fall. Houston also has another first round pick, so they can continue bringing in weapons for their new franchise quarterback. The AFC South is going to be tough to take from the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Stroud at least pushes the Texans in the right direction.