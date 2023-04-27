Falcons draft RB Bijan Robinson with No. 8 pick

The Atlanta Falcons have drafted Texas RB Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Robinson is considered among the top running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft class after a productive college football career with the Longhorns. He is well built at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds and possesses every trait a player needs to be a three-down running back. Robinson has good balance that keeps him upright through contact with solid burst and top-end speed.

It’s tough to find many negatives in Robinson’s game, but pass protection could use some work, though it’s not a major weakness.

Career statistics

Over the last three seasons at Texas, Robinson rushed for 3,410 yards on 6.3 yards per carry with 33 touchdowns. He finished with 539 career rushing attempts and caught 60 passes for 805 yards and another eight TDs.

How can Bijan Robinson impact the Falcons in 2023?

Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards in his rookie season, but it wasn’t good enough to secure him the lead back role for Atlanta. The Falcons spent high draft capital bringing in Robinson, who should be considered the team’s starting running back. He joins an offense with Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Mack Hollins, with Desmond Ridder anticipated to be the team’s quarterback. Robinson technically needs to beat out Allgeier, but shouldn't have any trouble.