Steelers draft OT Broderick Jones with No. 14 pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers have drafted Georgia Bulldogs left tackle Broderick Jones with the No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

A former high school basketball star, Jones is an all-around athlete, whose strength and quickness give him an advantage at all levels. He excels as a pass blocker with the nimble footwork to mirror a rusher, and if anyone gets by him, he’s got the speed to recover. Jones fits right into a zone blocking scheme, but he’s certainly not limited to that. At the next level, he’ll need to improve his hand punch and polish his overall technique, especially in run blocking.

Career statistics

A redshirt freshman in 2020, Jones only saw a handful of snaps in reserve that year. He backed up Jamaree Salyer on the left side in 2021, but wound up starting the Bulldogs’ final four games, including the national championship. Last year, he played in all 13 games, and didn’t give up a single sack. Jones was an All-SEC First-Team selection in 2022.

How can Broderick Jones impact the Steelers in 2023?

Jones is a solid tackle that was worth trading up for. Pittsburgh needs someone that can set the edge for both running back Najee Harris and quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers have some holes on both sides of the ball, but they have to prioritize improving their offensive line. Jones is physical and versatile and should be starting Week 1 for Pittsburgh.