Seahawks draft WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba with No. 20 pick

The Seattle Seahawks have drafted Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Many scouts have reportedly said that Smith-Njigba is the only wide receiver in the draft that they have a first round grade on. That could just be people stirring things up, but Smith-Njigba’s stock dropped a bit as he sat out the majority of Ohio State’s season. People were questioning his injury saying he didn't want to play, but that report is not true. Smith-Njigba is a great route runner and he showed that throughout his college career. His ability to get open is outstanding. He also has great hands and can adjust when the ball is throw his way. He may take some time to get used to the NFL, but he has the ability to be a true No. 1 NFL wide receiver in the first few years of his career.

Career statistics

The only real season that he put up stats was his sophomore year. In 2021, he caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. While he had a good season, he caught everybody’s eye in the Rose Bowl against Utah. In this matchup, he had 15 receptions for 347 yards and three touchdowns. That doesn't even sound real. Who knows what he could've done in his junior year if he didn't hurt.

How can Jaxon Smith-Njigba impact the Seahawks in 2023?

The Seahawks have a powerful trio of wide receivers. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and now Smith-Njigba. This does mean that he may be overshadowed in the offense, but it shows that Seattle is also trusting in Geno Smith for at least the 2023 season. Smith-Njigba is a solid talent that they can develop, while defenses have to focus on Metcalf and Lockett. At the very least, he is an instant improvement over Dee Eskridge or Cade Johnson.