Ravens draft WR Zay Flowers with No. 22 pick

The Baltimore Ravens have drafted Boston College WR Zay Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Flowers will be a fun playmaker to watch in the NFL with his ability as a route runner who translates well as a slot receiver at the next level. His speed and quickness are difficult to replicate, and he can become very elusive when in a run-after-the-catch situations.

If you’re looking for weaknesses, he’s a bit slight at 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds, though that may not be much of an issue as a pass catcher in the slot. One area that may need to be improved is his hands where Flowers occasionally dealt with drop issues in college.

Career statistics

Flowers saved his most productive season for last with 78 catches for 1,077 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2022, all of which were career highs. Over four years, he accumulated 200 receptions for 3,056 yards with 29 TDs.

How can Zay Flowers impact the Ravens in 2023?

Flowers gets added to an all of a sudden crowded wide receiver room. He joins Rashod Bateman and free agent signees Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr. Where does Flowers fit in? That is going to be what Baltimore is going to have to figure out. Bateman should be starting, and Agholor is typically a deep threat. Flowers could take over the slot, but his role likely comes down to what the Ravens think they can get out of Beckham and Agholor.