Jaguars draft OT Anton Harrison with No. 27 pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars have drafted Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison with the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Anton Harrison stands at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds and has the size and strength to effectively block opposing defenses while adding explosiveness and quick feet to his sheer size. He can cover a lot of ground and readjust quickly, finding work when he doesn’t have an immediate block to make, but will need some improvement on his hand placement and usage while blocking once he reaches the next level.

Career statistics

Harrison spent three years at Oklahoma, mostly playing left tackle and improving significantly in the position during his time there. In 2022, he allowed eight QB hurries, on QB hit, and zero sacks from the blind side. He was named to the All Big-12 First Team after his performance last season.

How can Anton Harrison impact the Jaguars in 2023?

Starting tackle Cam Robinson is facing a looming suspension for violating the league’s PED policy. The tackle on the other side is Walker Little. Harrison can play both sides, so he will likely take over for Robinson while he is sidelined, however long that ends up being. When Robinson returns, Harrison can pop over to the other side and take over for Little, who then provides good depth to the Jaguars line.